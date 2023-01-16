 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gear up for nine assembly polls in 2023, JP Nadda tells BJP executive members

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST

The party has been able to reach out to 1,30,000 polling booths where the cadre has to be strengthened.

The BJP office bearers at party headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on January 13 exhorted all the national executives to ensure that the party wins all nine state assembly elections in 2023.

“All the national executives were told to be ready to ensure that the BJP wins all the nine assembly polls scheduled for 2023 as a prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We have not to lose any state,” said BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Prasad said that this was the clear message to everyone during the national executive meeting, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi.

Prasad was addressing a press conference after the first day's session of the two-day national executive meeting ended.

During the meeting, it was also informed that the party has been able to reach out to 1,30,000 polling booths where the cadre has to be strengthened.

“The BJP being a cadre-based party with extensive involvement of workers, the PM had given the mandate to identify weak booths; up to 100 booths in each Lok Sabha segment, and strengthen its outreach at the booth level. Today party president informed us that 1,32,000 booths were to be reached out by the party,” said Prasad.