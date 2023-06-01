GDP figure exposes lies of Rahul Gandhi's 'market of hate' against India's development: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of "spreading a market of pessimism, hate and distrust" against India's development journey as it cited the robust 7.2 per cent annual economic growth of the country to target the Congress leader.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Gandhi's claim of spreading the message of love amid alleged hatred is merely an excuse for him as his priority is to spread hate against India's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The GDP figure has exposed the lies of your market of hate," he said, attacking the former Congress president.

Prasad cited an interaction between Gandhi and former RBI governor, an apparent reference to Raghuram Rajan, to note that the opposition leader had claimed that India's exports were slowing down and the country would be lucky to have five per cent growth.

"Every prediction of the sponsored expert has proved wrong," he claimed, dubbing Gandhi as an extraordinary expert who has an opinion on every issue.

India has achieved a record export of USD 770 billion while its inflation at 4.7 per cent is the lowest among large economies, Prasad said "He is touring abroad claiming that he has come with a message of love... He is in fact spreading a market of hate, distrust and pessimism against India's development journey," the BJP leader said, accusing him of indulging in "open public display of lack of faith in Indian's development story".

Gandhi has made it his goal to defame India's talent and progress, the former law minister added. He also cited the recent Morgan Stanley report, which has spoken favourably of the Indian economy's changes in the last 10 years, to hit out at Gandhi.

The Congress leader is unable to accept the truth of Modi being India's prime minister and his overall popularity, he said. India's economy grew by 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors, official data showed on Wednesday.

Gandhi had on Wednesday targeted Modi, saying there are people in India who think they know more than God and "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen". Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by Indian Overseas Congress USA in Santa Clara in California on Tuesday, Gandhi said these people are "absolutely convinced" that they know everything and can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army.