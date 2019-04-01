'Gau raksha' a poll plank? Lynching accused in UP gets front row seat at CM Adityanath's rally

With 10 days to go for the general elections, leaders from all political parties have shifted gear, organizing back-to-back campaigns and vocally attacking their contenders.

One such rally was organised by BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Bishahra village of Dadri area on Sunday.

Adityanath was campaigning for Union minister and BJP candidate Mahesh Sharma, who is contesting from Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

It was a usual campaign affair till the time the camera faced Adityanath. However, when it turned to the audience, a gloomy picture of the saffron party was painted.

Seated in the first row were the prime accused in the Dadri lynching case of 2015.

On September 28, 2015, Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched in the Bishahra village near Dadri for allegedly eating beef during Eid and storing it for later consumption.

The prime accused – Vishal Singh Rana– was seated in the first row along with other accused. In the charge sheet filed by the police, Vishal Singh was accused of making an announcement from a local temple that Akhlaq had consumed beef. All the 17 accused in the case are out on bail.

Vishal Singh Rana – the son of local BJP party worker Sanjay Rana – claimed that at least 16 accused were attending the rally on Sunday. With him was Puneet, who was not named in the FIR but arrested three months later on the basis of Shaista’s (Akhlaq’s daughter) statement. Vishal has been charged with Section 302 of the IPC for murder, among others, but the charges are yet to be framed with case pending for over two years now in a fast-track court.

At the rally, Yogi said, “Who doesn’t remember what happened in Bisara? The way the Samajwadi Party government tried to curb our emotions here.” “When we came to power, we shut all the illegal slaughterhouses in one go,” he added.

On being asked about the case, he said he was “falsely implicated”. He also smiled and said “nothing will happen now", since they are out on bail, The Hindu has reported.

At the rally, Adityanath also accused the UPA government of “serving biryani” to terrorists and being soft on terrorism. “But the BJP has only two ways of dealing with terrorists — bullet or bomb,” he added, while molly-coddling with those accused of murder.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the saffron party is seen to be soft on lynching accused. In July 2018, Union MoS for civil aviation Jayant Sinha felicitated and garlanded eight men who were convicted of killing a meat trader in Jharkhand. These eight were among the 11 men who had dragged 55-year-old Alimuddin Ansari out of his car and beaten him to death in Ramgarh. Later, they even set his car on fire.

Another accused in the Dadri lynching, Rupendra Rana, is also said to be contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Noida on an Uttar Pradesh Navnirman Sena ticket.