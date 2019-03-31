App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gathbandhan like group photograph to abuse PM Narendra Modi, says former SP leader Amar Singh

The 'gathbandhan' of the three parties in Uttar Pradesh is afraid of Modi, Singh said, recalling an old Hindi film song "Sathi haath milana saathi re" to mock the alliance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh is like a group photograph of people who have come together to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will not manage more than seven of 80 seats in the state, says former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

The 'gathbandhan' of the three parties in Uttar Pradesh is afraid of Modi, Singh said, recalling an old Hindi film song "Sathi haath milana saathi re" (let's all join hands) to mock the alliance.

BJP president Amit Shah would act as kingmaker in the elections, Singh, whose close aide Jaya Prada joined the saffron party recently, told PTI.

"As Modiji says, where is the gathbandhan (alliance)? They are afraid of Modiji and doing 'Saathi hath milana re'. Now where is Mamata (Banerjee)? Where is the Left and the Congress? Rahul (Gandhi) says Mamata or BJP are one and the same for Congress. This gathbandhan is a group photograph to abuse Modi," Singh said.

related news

Asked about the alliance's electoral prospects in the state, which goes to the polls over seven phases, he said they would together get only seven of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest chunk of Lok Sabha seats and is politically crucial for any party eyeing power in the state.

To a question on the future of the SP, the former Rajya Sabha member said the party is a divided lot now.

He said there was a time when the SP came third among all political parties in the country.

"It has gradually been divided to such an extent that it is now a 'half party' in Uttar Pradesh. It is half of Babua and half of Bua," Singh said, referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati.

He said Akhilesh Yadav has no equation either with his father, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, or his uncles Shivpal Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav.

A bitter family feud had hit the Uttar Pradesh-based political party in 2016.

Mulayam Singh, who was then head of the regional party, expelled his son Akhilesh Yadav and brother Ram Gopal from the party.

However, their suspension was later revoked.

Shivpal last year quit the SP and later founded the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) party after falling apart with his nephew.

"Ye virodh ka khazana hai," Singh said, terming the party a treasure trove of disunity.

"In the SP, every person is trying to cut short or settle scores with another person. In any business, if insiders start stealing things then that business does not run long," he added.

Asked about reports of accusations against him by Akhilesh Yadav, he said the former chief minister is now embarrassed and quiet.

"I am no more a part of Samajwadi Party. So why don't they all unite?" he asked.

Akhilesh had publicly accused Amar Singh of creating factionalism in the Samajwadi Party.

"Amit Shah will act as kingmaker in this election," Singh declared in response to a question on whether he would be kingmaker and would join hands with the BJP considering actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada's move.

Jaya Prada, a two-term Lok Sabha member from the SP, is a close associate of Singh, who was expelled from the regional party and has since become close to Hindutva fountainhead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Acting is Far Less Demanding Than Direction, Says Nandita Das

Court Martial of Major Gogoi Completed; May Face Reduction of Seniorit ...

PM Modi a Publicity Minister, Floundering Because of His Arrogance, Sa ...

IPL 2019: DC vs KKR, Super Over Decides The Nailbitter Between DC And ...

'It's Me, Not My Ghost': Sushma Swaraj Wins Over Twitterati Again With ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

Almost in East, Bumpy Ride in North: Why BJP Needs Friends in the Sout ...

Rahul's Fight in Wayanad Against Left, Not BJP, Says Kerala CM Vijayan

Karunaratne Arrested For Drunken Driving, Released on Bail

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equatio ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wach ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayan ...

India Open 2019 final LIVE Score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth battles ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Facebook CEO asks regulators to play a 'more active role' in governing ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCBvsSRH: Virat Kohli all set to take on ...

Chhapaak: Laxmi Agarwal is excited about her biopic, reveals she is ve ...

Exclusive: Shefali Shah talks Netflix original Delhi Crime and the muc ...

Aankhen 2: Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez come onboard alongsi ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...

Priyanka Chopra couldn’t be more excited as she attends her first ev ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.