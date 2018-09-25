Gathbandhan born out of fear of losing, not good for India: PM Modi at Bhopal mega rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s assembly election campaign in Madhya Pradesh by addressing party workers in capital Bhopal.

Hitting out at the state’s main opposition party Congress, PM Modi said, “Congress never ever thought about welfare of Madhya Pradesh. Only if they would have thought when they were in power for such a long time at the Centre, they would have added to the state's progress. Sadly, they only believe in vote-bank politics.”

The prime minister said the vote bank, which he claimed had destroyed the country like termites, had been eliminated.

Saving the country from vote-bank politics and its collateral damage is the objective of BJP, the PM added, speaking at the karyakarta mahakumbh.

PM Modi said the situation had changed since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.

In collaboration with the central government, the state government is working hard for development. In the various development reports, Madhya Pradesh has topped, he said.

Hitting out at Congress, Mahagathbandhan

PM Modi accused the Congress of not assisting BJP-ruled states while the latter was in power.

“When UPA (United Progressive Alliance) was in power, they used to act like an enemy of BJP-ruled states. I was a CM (Chief Minister) and if any Union Minister even did namaste to me and that photo was published in the newspaper the next day, the minister would tremble in fear that his career was now over,” PM Modi said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over its series of assembly election loses in the last four years, the prime minister said the Rahul Gandhi-led party had to “seek certificates of much smaller parties”.

“Had they done some introspection in the last four years, such a situation would not have arisen. We lost in 1984. But we did not criticise EVMs (electronic voting machine). We looked inwards instead,” he said.

“What sort of gathbandhan is this? This is a gathbandhan born out of fear of losing. This is not good for India,” PM Modi said, taking a shot at opposition’s efforts to stitch together an alliance, or Mahagathbandhan, to take on the saffron party.

Evoking Vajpayee, Deendayal Upadhyaya

The prime minister evoked former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was born in Madhya Pradesh, and BJP ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 102nd birth anniversary. He said party workers should continue to work towards the welfare of the nation.

"It is a debt we owe these great people. We will miss no opportunity to repay it," he said.

Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia and Upadhyaya always guided the nation, PM Modi added.

Message to cadre

PM Modi said he felt fortunate to be working for the nation through the BJP. “We are so fortunate. I wonder how many good deeds we have done in the past life that we have been fortunate to work for this nation through this party,” PM Modi said.

“It is a matter of pride to be in power in 19 states, but it is a matter of even greater pride to be the world's largest party,” he added.

Earlier, BJP National President Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had also addressed the mega rally.

Madhya Pradesh is expected to head for assembly polls later in the year along with Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and possibly Telangana.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who became the chief minister of the state in 2004, is battling anti-incumbency. Opinion polls have suggested a possibility of Chouhan facing a stiff fight from Congress.