Gangster Deepak Tinu, accused in Moosewala murder case, escapes from custody; cop sacked

Singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa.

Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from police custody in Mansa district, in a major embarrassment for Punjab Police which sacked the officer incharge and arrested him.

Tinu escaped from the custody of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of the Mansa Police on Saturday night when he was brought on a production warrant from Goindwal Sahib jail in Tarn Taran district in another case. The Incharge CIA has been dismissed from service under Article 311 of the constitution, Punjab police said.

An FIR under IPC sections 222 (Intentional omission to apprehend on the part of public servant bound to apprehend person under sentence or lawfully committed), 224 (Resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) 225 A (Omission to apprehend, or sufferance of escape, on part of public servant...) and 120-B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) has been registered against errant police officials. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the CIA incharge has been arrested while asserting that no laxity will be tolerated.

He said police teams have fanned out to nab Tinu. Earlier in 2017, Tinu, who faces several cases including murder and extortion in various states, had escaped with the help of another gangster and his aide from Haryana after throwing pepper spray in the eyes of a police official. Later in December that year, he was arrested by the Bhiwani police from Bengaluru.

FIR registered against errant police official on the escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa Incharge CIA apprehended... No laxity will be tolerated. Police teams have fanned out & operation for re-arresting accused launched, DGP Yadav in a tweet. The incident prompted the opposition parties to attack the AAP government in Punjab. Gangster Deepak Tinu, a key suspect who was hauled in for interrogation in the case of Sidhu Moosewala, managed to escape from Mansa Police's custody in a cinematic manner while the CM of Punjab is busy performing 'Garba' in Gujarat, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said in a tweet.

Related stories IKEA founder to return home 40 yrs after fleeing taxes

Charan Kaur, the mother of Sidhu Moosewala, questioned how Deepak Tinu escaped from police custody and also alleged that the arrested gangsters were getting facilities in jails. Yesterday night, one escaped from the custody of CIA staff. How did he escape, she asked in Mansa. Yesterday night, one escaped from the custody of CIA staff.

Tinu is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, also an accused in the murder case of the Punjabi singer. Earlier in the day when asked about the incident, Patiala Range Inspector General Mukhwinder Singh Chhina, who is currently holding additional charge as Bathinda Range IG.