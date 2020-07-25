Gandhis praise Narasimha Rao; Sonia says Congress takes pride in former PM's 'accomplishments and contributions'

Top Congress leaders paid rich tributes to P V Narasimha Rao at the inaugural function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of the former prime minister, with Sonia Gandhi describing him as a "bold leader and a dedicated Congressman" and Rahul Gandhi asserting that his contribution continues to shape modern India.

Congratulating the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for having organised the event, Sonia Gandhi said, "Shri P V Narasimha Rao was a very respected national and international figure. The Congress party takes pride in his many accomplishments and contributions."

Gandhis praise for Rao is significant given the frosty ties that they shared after he became the prime minister in 1991.Rao was the first leader outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to last a full-term as Prime Minister after being elected in 1991.

Congress insiders say that Sonia Gandhi or her son have never in the past publicly acknowledged Rao's contribution in India's economic growth story, the way she did today.

The BJP has often attacked the Congress, asking why have its governments never considered giving a "Bharat Ratna" to Rao. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in his speeches in Parliament accused the grand old party of not acknowledging the contribution of leaders outside the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee in his speech delivered virtually said Rao was a leader who inspired many, including him. He said working in the party and the government together for decades, "I was impressed by his political sagacity, his depth of comprehension of complex issues and his steely resolve to find solutions to even the most intractable of them".

He also said that destiny had willed for him to have first taken the decision to bring about radical land reforms in feudal Andhra Pradesh as Chief Minister against heavy odds and then open up a heavily regulated economy as Prime Minister, again against heavy odds.

Describing him as a "great son of the soil", former prime minister Manmohan Singh said Narasimha Rao can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India.

"Shri P V Narasimha Rao's tenure was also marked by a number of political, social and foreign policy achievements that have endured. Above all he was a dedicated Congressman who served the party devotedly in various capacities," she said in the message read out by Telangana Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy at the function in Hyderabad.

She said the birth centenary of Rao is an occasion to recall and pay tribute to the "most scholarly and erudite personality", who after a long career in state and national politics, was the prime minister of the country at a time of "grave economic crisis".

"Through his bold leadership, our country was able to overcome many challenges successfully," she said, adding that the union budget of July 24, 1991, paved the way for the economic transformation of the country.

Congratulating the party's Telangana unit for organising the function, Rahul Gandhi said, "On this occasion, we celebrate the legacy of a man whose contribution continues to shape modern India."

From joining the Congress in his teenage years to becoming the prime minister of the largest democracy, "his (Rao's) remarkable political journey reflected his grit and determination", Gandhi said.

Recalling that he as finance minister in the Narasimha Rao cabinet had dedicated his first budget to the memory of Rajiv Gandhi, Singh said the 1991 budget changed India in many ways as it ushered in economic reforms and liberalisation.

"It was a hard choice and a bold decision and it was possible because prime minister Narasimha Rao gave me the freedom to roll out things, after he fully understood what was ailing India's economy at that time,"Singh said.

Singh described Rao as a "friend, philosopher and guide" to him in many ways.

Real tough decisions had to be urgently taken in 1991 as India was faced with a foreign exchange crisis, and with foreign exchange reserves down to about two weeks' imports, it brought the nation to the edge of a precipice, he said.

"But then, politically, it was a big question if one could take hard decisions to meet the challenging situation. It was a precariously placed minority government, which was dependent on outside support for stability. Yet Narasimha Rao ji was able to carry everyone along, convincing them with his conviction. Enjoying his confidence, I went about my job to carry forward his vision," Singh said.

Quoting French poet and novelist Victor Hugo, Singh said he had once said that "no power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come". India's emergence as a major economic power was one such idea, he said.

"There was an arduous journey ahead but it was time to let the whole world know loud and clear that India was wide awake. The rest is history. Looking back, Narasimha Rao can truly be called the father of economic reforms in India," the former prime minister said.

Singh said Rao was chosen to become the Congress president after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi and became the automatic choice to become the prime minister on June 21, 1991. "It was on this day that he made me his finance minister," he said.

On the foreign affairs front, he said Rao made efforts to improve the relationship with India's neighbours including China, and the government also signed the South Asian Preferential Trade Agreement along with the SAARC countries.

Rao had also asked late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in 1996 to get ready for nuclear tests to take India to a new league, which were later conducted by under the prime minister Vajpayee-led NDA Government in 1998, Singh said.

"That was a difficult era in politics. Endowed with a cool temperament and deep political prowess Narasimha Rao ji was always open to debates and discussion. He always tried to take the opposition into confidence," he said, adding that deputing Atal Bihari Vajpayee as the leader of the Indian delegation to the UN Human Rights Commission was one such example.

Former prime minister Rao left behind an unmatched legacy of being a linguist, well versed in 10 Indian and four foreign languages and a scholar, Singh said.

Noting that July 24 also marks the 29th anniversary of the 1991 budget, Rahul Gandhi said, "on this day, India embarked on a bold new path of economic transformation. P V Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh played a pivotal role in ushering in the era of liberalisation," he said.

"I hope this event will revive interest among our youth to learn about India's growth story and the remarkable individuals who made this possible," Gandhi also said.

A host of other local leaders, besides former union ministers P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh also remembered Rao and paid rich tributes, while recalling his contribution.