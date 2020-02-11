Gandhi Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Gandhi Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Gandhi Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in East district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Gandhi Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 66.72% and in 2013, 65.86% of Gandhi Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Anil Kumar Bajpai of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 7482 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled. Anil Kumar Bajpai polled a total of 112603 (45.24%) votes.

INC's Arvinder Singh Lovely won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16961 (16.81%) votes. Arvinder Singh Lovely polled 100877 which was 48.47% of the total votes polled.