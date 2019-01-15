App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 07:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gandhi family conferred Bharat Ratna on themselves, says Smriti Irani after Congress chief's dig at PM

Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday said he wants to "congratulate" Modi on winning "the world famous" prize that has no jury and has never been given out before and and is backed by an unheard Aligarh company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after his dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Philip Kotler Presidential award, BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that instead of being awarded by others, the Congress chief's "family" had conferred the country's top honour Bharat Ratna "on themselves".

Rahul Gandhi had on Tuesday said he wants to "congratulate" Modi on winning "the world famous" prize that has no jury and has never been given out before and and is backed by an unheard Aligarh company.

In a sharp retort, Union Minister Irani, while tagging Rahul Gandhi's tweet, suggested that unlike Prime Minister Modi, who was awarded by someone else, Gandhi family members had conferred themselves the country's top civilian honour.

"Rich !!! Coming from a person whose illustrious family decided to confer the ‘Bharat Ratna' on themselves," she tweeted, mocking Rahul Gandhi's remark.

Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award here on Monday. The award focuses on the triple bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet'. It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Smriti Irani

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.