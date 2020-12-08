Gandhi Brand Has Become Congress’ Kryptonite: Sanjay Jha

The Congress sacked Sanjay Jha as its spokesperson after After he publicly criticised the Congress at the time of Sachin Pilot's rebellion last month

Suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha has credited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for redefining political contests after its performance in the recent Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election.

The former Congress national spokesperson also questioned the leadership of the Gandhi family in the party that won two out of 150 seats in the GHMC polls.

“The GHMC election, where Congress got two out of 150 seats, is an apotheosis of Congress’s terminal decadence. It is perhaps the final wake-up call before the curtains roll,” Jha wrote in a blog on The Times of India.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) emerged a single-largest party by winning 55 of the 150 seats in the results of GHMC poll results announced on December 5.

The BJP, which had launched a high-voltage campaign , however, emerged as the biggest winner by bagging 48 seats, up from just four seats that the party won in the last GHMC polls.

The outcome showed that the BJP has clearly made inroads in Telangana and provided an alternative to the TRS which had enjoyed monopoly since the state came into being in 2014.

Jha said in the blog that the BJP was a direct gainer in the zero-sum game. The national ramifications of the GHMC results will be huge, he said.

The hyper-local elections held on December 1 had assumed unprecedented hype, so much so that the BJP deployed its top leadership, including its party president JP Nadda, a battery of central ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to woo voters ahead of the polls.

Jha, who was suspended from the Congress for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline” in July this year, hit out at the Gandhi family leadership in the Congress. “I have been personally a great admirer of the Gandhi family, but Congress’s future preceded their celebration,” he said in the blog.

He wrote, while the Gandhis have been both an extraordinary glue for the party and the X-factor at the ballot-box in the past, Congress has been extremely benevolent in its payback too.

“Sonia Gandhi has been the longest serving Congress president for 21 years, almost uncontested. This was an atrocious excess by a party espousing internal democracy from bully pulpits. And Rahul Gandhi was enthroned almost as a matter of natural birth-right,” he wrote adding that this “this continued obsequiousness in perpetuity must have an expiry date.”

Jha said that even Sharad Pawar’s NCP in Maharashtra and Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh have become bigger than the Congress.

“The never-ending list of state assembly routs and the two dismal Lok Sabha debacles explode the myth that only a Gandhi can keep the party together. The once magnetic voter appeal has long evaporated. Paradoxically, the Gandhi brand, once its magic wand has become Congress’s kryptonite,” he wrote.