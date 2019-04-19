App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 19, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Game Over': Trump again taps Game of Thrones, this time in Russia saga

"GAME OVER," he declared in an unmistakably "Game of Thrones"-esque tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

President Donald Trump has used "Game of Thrones" imagery to push for his wall on the US-Mexico border and to hint at fresh sanctions on Iran. Now, he has once again gone to the iconography of the widely acclaimed HBO fantasy series to declare himself the victor in his pitched battle with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

On Thursday, even before the release of Mueller's long-awaited report detailing his investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election, Trump was ready.

"GAME OVER," he declared in an unmistakably "Game of Thrones"-esque tweet.

Trump was pictured from behind, wearing his trademark black overcoat, against a backdrop of mist or fog.

related news

"NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION. For the haters and the radical left Democrats," it said.

Trump posted the image after Attorney General Bill Barr again declared there was no collusion between the president's campaign and Moscow -- but before the report was made public.

That report, the result of nearly two years of investigation, reveals that Mueller was "unable" to clear Trump of obstruction of justice.

Trump, nevertheless, pinned the tweet on his account.

But HBO was not thrilled. "Though we can understand the enthusiasm for 'Game of Thrones' now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes," it said.(AFP) .
First Published on Apr 19, 2019 02:10 am

tags #Donald Trump #Politics #world

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

83: Ranveer Singh shares a glimpse from the film’s preparations and ...

Manish Malhotra party: Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon and others up the o ...

Tu Desh Mera: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor team up t ...

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora set the temperatures soarin ...

Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Arshad Warsi turns 51 today and this is what his wife Maria Goretii ha ...

Ajay Devgn issues statement defending Alok Nath's presence in De De Py ...

Sri Reddy lauds Telangana CM KCR for his steps against the casting cou ...

Exclusive: Rishi Kapoor aims to be back soon; will this mean Ranbir Ka ...

Measles Case Sends Employees Rambling at Google's Silicon Valley Headq ...

SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment: Know The Details On Paper Pattern, Tentative ...

Skipping Breakfast may Increase Death Risk

Were Fake Fingers Manufactured to Cast Votes in Lok Sabha Elections? H ...

Bangladesh Girl Burned to Death, Names Teacher in Death Statement

PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Top Five Changes Introduced to The Battle R ...

IIMC Entrance Exam 2019: All about PG Diploma Courses, Campus and Stud ...

'Bande Mein Hai Dum': With New RaGa, Congress Conveys It’s Ready for ...

CGPSC 2018 Prelims Result Released, Here's How You Can Download The Re ...

No Pakistan soldier or citizen died in Balakot air strike, says Sushma ...

Lok Sabha elections: 67.84% voter turnout in second phase

The global business lens on the Lok Sabha elections — what’s at st ...

Mueller report reveals Trump's effort to obstruct Russian inquiry

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

BJP fielding Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal shows party's hardline fringe h ...

Kalank box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film se ...

Government to allocate 440 vacant cash-strapped Jet Airways slots on i ...

In Haryana's rice bowl, taxes and unfriendly state policies blamed for ...

Robert Mueller report reveals Donald Trump wanted to fire special coun ...

Europa League: Arsenal's measured away win against Napoli demonstrates ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

The Joker: The insanity and pessimism of Batman's nemesis — the most ...

Facebook reveals millions of Instagram passwords were stored in plain ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.