Gaganyaan to take Indian astronaut to space by 2022: PM Modi

An Indian astronaut, be it a man or a woman, will go on a space odyssey by 2022 on board 'Gaganyaan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day address in New Delhi.

He said when India celebrates the 75th year of Independence in 2022, "and if possible even before, an Indian son or daughter" will undertake a manned space mission on board 'Gaganyaan' "carrying the national flag".

"By 2022, we are dedicated to send people of the country to space. We will launch Gaganyan which will be made by Indian scientists and then, we will become the 4th country in the world to take people to space," PM Modi said.

Chandrayaan-1 was India's first lunar probe. It was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation in October 2008 and operated until August 2009.

The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, is a space probe orbiting Mars since September 24, 2014. It is India's first interplanetary mission.