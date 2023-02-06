G20: PM Modi to virtually address city sherpas' inception meeting in Ahmedabad on February 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the inaugural session of a U20 or Urban-20 City Sherpas' inception meeting on February 9 which will be held under the G20 presidency of India in Ahmedabad, the government said on Monday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, will also remain present at the venue of the two-day meeting in Ahmedabad, selected to host the U20 cycle, an official release said.

One of the engagement groups of G20, the U20 provides a platform for cities from G20 countries to facilitate discussions on key issues of urban development, including climate change, social inclusion, sustainable mobility and affordable housing, and propose collective solutions, it said.

The sixth U20 highlights six priority areas, such as environment-friendly behaviour, water security, climate finance, local identity, urban planning and administration, and digitalisation of urban amenities, the release said, adding that 35 international cities will participate in the event.

On February 9, a discussion will be held on priorities, advocacy and way forward. Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manoj Joshi, will deliver a special address on 'India's Urban Imperative', which will be followed by presentations by various working groups on infrastructure, disaster risk reduction, and digital economy.

Mukesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Gujarat Urban Development Department, will speak on 'Urban Innovations in Gujarat and Way Forward'.

Sessions on various topics, such as 'U20 2023 Cycle: Priorities and Communique' and 'U20 Advocacy: Convergence with other Engagement Groups', will be held on February 10, the release said.

Sanjiv Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Mona Khandhar, Principal Secretary of Economic Affairs, Gujarat government, will address the audience.

As part of India's G20 presidency, Gujarat will host the first Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting at Dhordo Tent City in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch from February 7 to 9.

CM Patel will attend the meeting on February 7 and 8, his office said.

The TWG meeting will be the second G20 event in the state after the 'Business 20 Inception' programme held in Gandhinagar last month.