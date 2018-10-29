App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

G Madhavan Nair joins BJP: Here's all you need to know about the former ISRO chief

Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 04:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
G Madhavan Nair, the former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on October 27.

Nair, who led India’s first lunar orbiter mission -- Chandrayaan-1 -- was inducted by BJP National President Amit Shah.

Born on October 31, 1943, Nair served as the chairman of ISRO from 2003 to 2009.

During his tenure as ISRO chief, he was entrusted with the responsibility to develop space technology and its application in national development.

Nair was named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as an accused in the Rs 578-crore Antrix-Devas scam after serving as the Chairman of the governing body of Antrix Corporation, ISRO’s commercial arm.

According to the charge sheet, the deal had violated guidelines laid down by ISRO.

CBI has alleged that Nair and other ISRO and Department of Space officials wrongfully leased out S-Band, a restricted wavelength of the INSAT satellites, to Devas Multimedia. Nair has denied any wrongdoing.

Nair was granted bail by a Delhi court in December 2017.
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 04:23 pm

