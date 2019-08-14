'Fun and frolic' in Corbett will not provide solve grave economic crisis: Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Wednesday the "fun and frolic" in Jim Corbett National Park will not solve the problems faced by the economic, in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he appeared on Discovery Channel's Man vs Wild. The episode, telecast on Monday night, was shot in the national park.

"The fun and frolic in Corbett will not provide the solution to this grave economic crisis, created by the government since 2014. We have not heard any coherent plan from the govt except same rabid, divisive spiel meant to cause social disharmony.