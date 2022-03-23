English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Fuel price hike: Congress to protest inside and outside Parliament

    A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on Tuesday with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of assembly elections in five states.

    PTI
    March 23, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

    The Congress on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the BJP government after petrol and diesel prices were raised by 80 paise for the second day in a row and said it would protest both inside and outside Parliament.

    A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on Tuesday with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates. Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of assembly elections in five states.

    Congress MPs from both houses of Parliament protested outside the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex against the price hike in petrol, diesel and LPG gas. Party MPs have also given adjournment notices in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue.

    "We will continue to protest both inside and outside Parliament against this unjustified price hike. The government is looting Rs 10,000 crore from this price hike," Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters.

    Party leaders, he said, were of the view that the government had held back the raise because of assembly elections and started hiking the prices as elections were over. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "'Loot People Plan' continues! Petrol Diesel Prices hiked by 80 Paisa, Rs 1.60/litre in 2 days."

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 21, 2022

    Monday, 21st March, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 21, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      110
    View more

    Monday, 21st March, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 21, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show
    "Best time to loot farmers is harvesting season. Looting Middle Class-Salaried is their divine right. Dare not protest or They'll show u a film or Hide it behind religion-caste," Surjewala said on Twitter.
    PTI
    Tags: #Congress #diesel #fuel #India #Parliament #petrol #Politics
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 11:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.