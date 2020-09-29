172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|frustration-of-one-party-at-root-of-politics-of-opposition-pm-modi-on-protest-over-farm-bills-5899421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 02:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Frustration of one party at root of politics of Opposition: PM modi on protest over farm bills

Without naming the Congress, he said the frustration of a party, which ruled for four generations, was at the root of this politics of opposition for opposition's sake.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on those opposing the farm reform bills, saying they do not want farmers to have the freedom of selling their produce in the open market.

Without naming the Congress, he said the frustration of a party, which ruled for four generations, was at the root of this politics of opposition for opposition's sake.

The prime minister was speaking at the launch of mega projects in Uttarakhand via video conference.

The opposition has got just one way of doing politics and that is by opposing, he said, adding those protesting farm bills are favouring middlemen

The prime minister said by opposing big reformative steps by the Centre, such forces were making themselves socially irrelevantin the country.

Modi said said one party has opposed everything from Jan Dhan accounts, GST, One Rank One Pension, Rafale, Statue of Unity, 10 per cent reservation for the poor to celebration of November26 as Samvidhan Diwas.

"Frustration of a party which has ended up riding the shoulders of others despite wielding power for four generations is behind this politics of opposition, Modi said.

The Congress and some other opposition parties have been protesting against the new farm laws.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #India #Politics

