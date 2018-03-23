App
Mar 23, 2018 10:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Frustrated Opposition spreading lies against govt: PM Modi

Modi made these remarks at the BJP Parliamentary Party meet in which party chief Amit Shah blamed the opposition for the impasse in Parliament and asked MPs to hold press conferences in the coming three days in their parliamentary constituencies to highlight the matter, party leaders Prakash Javadekar and Anil Baluni told reporters.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today accused the opposition of spreading lies against his government due to its increasing "frustration" over electoral losses, and asked BJP MPs to use technology effectively to take the truth to the masses.

With the party gearing up for Lok Sabha polls next year, Shah asked MPs to work to strengthen booth-level organisation in their constituencies, asserting that the organisation's work at the booth level, along with BJP's ideology and Modi's leadership, has been a key reason for its success.

Baluni also announced that the party will celebrate the period between April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and May 5 as 'gram swaraj abhiyan' by holding a slew of events.

#BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Opposition #Politics

