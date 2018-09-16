App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

From whom is Mayawati expecting respectable seat share: BJP

Recalling the more than two-decade-old infamous 1995 Guest House incident, UP BJP's media co-ordinator Rakesh Tripathi said it was BJP MLA Brahm Dutt Dwivedi who came to Mayawati's rescue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on September 16 sought to know from whom Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati was expecting 'respect' vis-a-vis her statement that her party will ally with any group as long as BSP gets "respectable share of seats".

"Is she expecting respect from those who had shattered her pride and dignity in the infamous 1995 Guest House case?," asked media co-ordinator of UP BJP Rakesh Tripathi.

Recalling the more than two-decade-old incident, Tripathi said it was BJP MLA Brahm Dutt Dwivedi who came to Mayawati's rescue.

"Today Mayawati is expecting respect from those, who had shown scant respect to her in the past. This shows how nervous she is and that her voter base has eroded," Tripathi said.

related news

Earlier on Sunday, Mayawati had said, "The efforts of the opposition parties will be to stop the BJP from coming to power at any cost. For this talks of forging an alliance is also going on. Our party is not against the alliance, but our stand is very clear, that is, we will ally with a political party only if we get respectable share of seats. Or else, our party feels it is better to contest elections alone."

On the BSP chief's statement that BJP is not leaving any stone unturned to derive mileage from the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the BJP media co-ordinator said, "Mayawati has honoured so many great and eminent personalities by constructing their statues in Lucknow. I fail to understand why is she having any problem if the BJP is holding various programmes in honour and memory of Atalji."

Tripathi said, "Mayawati has been treating Dalits as her vote bank. The BJP on the other hand has worked to increase the bank balance of the Dalits. She is visualising that her bank is being virtually robbed. Hence she is worried."
First Published on Sep 16, 2018 08:10 pm

tags #BJP #BSP #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mayawati #Politics #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.