From Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Brand Modi sells but regional satraps no pushover

The Himsagar Express is quite aptly named — it first travels along the "sagar" (sea) and then slowly chugs up the 'him' (mountains).
A fortnight before the country went to polls, I embarked on a journey cutting across the country's length with a single-point agenda — gauging the 'mood of the nation'.
I spent over 70 hours on the train, travelling across 3,700 km and crossing 70 stations before reaching my destination — Jammu Tawi. Whistling through Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh onwards to Hindi heartland state Uttar Pradesh and then New Delhi, people travelling on Himsagar came from diverse backgrounds.
As I reached Trivandrum station, I learned my train was an hour late. Wasting no time in setting the ball rolling, I started chatting with a porter. Asked about the BJP's odds in the state, he exclaimed, "BJP? No chance.”
Rajan, a rickshaw driver, echoed this thought. He said sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor would get re-elected — that's not even a question. But, he feels, the BJP candidate (Kummanam Rajasekharan) is “good, proper, honest”.
Then why not him instead of Tharoor? “Because's of BJP's Hindu Hindu agenda,” he said. “Sabarimala wreaked havoc in the state, specifically here. The Hindus in Kerala respect tradition, not communal disharmony. They understand what agenda each party has, they are not foolish. This politics of religion won't work here,” Rajan added.
Priyadarshan, a school teacher, said, "Both the Left and BJP corrupt the education system but not the Congress. Moreover, Congress doesn't kill people."
Retired CRPF head constable Ajay Kumar, sharing his two cents, said, “The devastating floods and Sabarimala are the key issues here. The former is advantageous to the Left, since the government managed it very well, but the latter is not. The BJP and Congress took advantage of the situation to indulge in violence. They are hypocrites."Talking about Pulwama, he said, “I don't know about anywhere else, but here in Kerala, people know how this air strike is being used, why it was carried out. PM Modi is taking advantage of it for the elections, and people know that very well.” He went on to add, “As an ex-security man, I can tell you that it will hurt my ego if a politician takes advantage of something done by the armed forces. I am sure a lot of Army men won't like that."
The train, although an hour late, picked up speed. Soon enough, we were minutes from arriving into Vijayawada. “The BJP is nowhere, their politics don't work here,” said Arun, a contractor, while wolfing down his yellow-green lemon rice as the station approached. “The state elections are placed 50-50 between the TDP and the YSRCP."
“They (Congress-BJP) won't even win in the Lok Sabha polls. In Andhra, TDP will get a tough fight from Jaganmohan. See, YSR did a lot of work for the state. People loved him,” said middle-aged Shivaraya, referring to YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Jaganmohan's father and ex-Andhra CM.
But can Jaganmohan convert it into votes? “No,” said Arun. “Development has been done by Chandrababu. The new capital, Amaravati, is built literally from scratch. Do you know anybody else who has done that?”
An Indian Navy pilot, who did not wish to be named, said every party seemed equally corrupt to him. “Every party offered Rs 10,000 the last time around for each vote. And a lot of people took the offer,” he said.The train now pulled into Vijayawada. Saddu, a toilet cleaner at the station, said Naidu was the best bet. “Naidu is the man of development,” he said. And Modi isn't? “Modi is okay, but he doesn't work around here. Here in Andhra, it's only the YSRCP or TDP.”
Like Naidu, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in neighboring Telangana has also managed to strengthen his bastion. K Chandran, who deboarded at Warangal, said KCR had worked long and hard to make Telangana what it is, and what it will be. “KCR is dedicated to Telangana, he doesn't have big national ambitions, and that's what I like about him,” he said.
Commotion marked the start of Day 2 on the train. Dharmeshji, an inspector with the Indian Railways' Civil Defence Service in Gorakhpur, said his earphones had been stolen during the night. He then turned to me and said, “If the person who stole my earphones came to me and said: I stole your earphones, jo karna hai kar lo, khoon nahi khaulega kya?" Not having understood the context, I pressed further. “The point is, Pakistan has always said we attacked you, now do what you will. We never did anything. Our sentiment was like that, our blood boiled when Pulwama attack happened. Modi avenged us, the death of our soldiers," he said.
This was the prevailing sentiment in Uttar Pradesh — PM Modi avenged the martyrs. Biren Pratap, who works with fast food chain Pizza Hut, said people mocked Modi's trips to other countries, but now those trips were paying dividends. Pratap also showed me a WhatApp group which was “100 percent true" and only had members who were “100 percent Modi and India supporters". But Modi lost the recent assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, I pointed out. “No, no, Modi didn't lose those elections. The state BJP did,” he said.
Asked about who they think is best suited for the top job, Modi was the most common answer. For Dharmeshji, there is an option: “If not Modi, Yogi Adityanath,” he said.
Dharmeshji even had an interesting perspective on why his PM choices could never be corrupt. “Tell me one thing. Modi and Yogi are bachelors, they don't have families... unlike the Gandhis. Why will Modi and Yogi be corrupt? For whom will they hoard money?”
Mention of the Gandhi family steers the debate to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. A move which, according to Iqbal, a labourer on his way to his hometown from Tirupati, will backfire for the Congress.
Another vital territory: the SP-BSP alliance. “I am a BJP man,” said Mohammad Tariq, a fruit juice stall owner at Jhansi station. “But I am telling you, SP-BSP will grab power this time.” The men around him, also from Jhansi, agreed. “The BJP has done nothing bhai, nothing,” one of the men said. Another said while he didn't like the SP allying with Mayawati— “The father would have never thought of doing it”— he will still vote for SP, because it is a party that “looks out for us”, meaning the Yadavs.The discussion weaves on, as does the train. The discussion covers development, middlemen and bureaucracy, digitalistion, employment and air strikes while the train snakes through its own route — from the vast expanse of the Hindi heartland, it slowly trudges towards the heart of the battle for 2019— New Delhi.
New Delhi was a long halt — 2 hours. Hence, I decided to stretch my legs. Also, getting a sense of the mood in the political nerve centre of the country was key.
Naval Singh, a Delhi Metro official, pointed out one important aspect that improved during PM Modi's tenure: housing. “Now you don't have to pay hefty sums to middlemen to buy a house, and for a middle-class man like me, that was the biggest hurdle," he said. The AAP government has also concentrated on improving the city and worked for its people, “especially in the education and health sectors", he said. For the middle class in Delhi, the best bet is “BJP at the Centre and AAP in the state".
For Pramod Kumar, an electrical engineer, issues like statehood for Delhi and alliance with Congress are not real issues. “That's just calculations by political parties, how do they affect us directly? Congress and AAP will win if they ally, they will lose if they don't,” he said matter-of-factly.
Hari Mohan, a trader from Delhi, however had different things to say about the AAP government. “It didn't deliver,” he said, shaking his head. “The people of Delhi believed in AAP, but they disappointed us. It made promises it could not live up to."
The BJP, however, is a different ball game. Mohan said he can feel the difference that the party has brought in. “A sense of security prevails in the country because of Modi. Earlier, parents used to say, don't go outside due to fear of a terror attack: some blast here, firing there. Now that fear has vanished,” he said. For work, he said, he had to travel more often, since his business was not going as well as it used to.
A student of Delhi University said the significant difference between previous governments and the AAP government has been improvement in safety. “You can just tag the official police account of the region and even the Chief Minister himself if there are repeated incidences of harassment on the same road and action is taken immediately,” she said, adding that more often than not, local AAP volunteers or MLAs follow up even after action has been taken. “AAP understands the problems of women, they are not indifferent. They have made public toilets better, improved the quality of healthcare. If you can give the BJP five more years, why not AAP?” she asked.However, Rohit Kumar, a bookseller at NDLS, begs to differ. “The BJP is not sitting on dharnas and protests, they want to govern. How will you govern if you are busy protesting half the time?” he asked as he downed shutters. “For me, I would be happy if the Modi government comes back to power. I want something bigger from the government in the next five years,” he said.
An oft-repeated phrase: The journey is more important than the destination. But, in my case, the destination— Jammu City— counted as much as the journey. According to locals, the city and the area had been on the edge for the past month. Not too much, they told me, but an imminent war with a neighbouring country (Pakistan) did not help nerves.Kishan Lal, the rickshaw driver I hired in Jammu, said, "The BJP has made a mess of the J&K issue. With Governor's Rule and all, nobody is paying any attention to the problems of the city, to the security," adding that the local BJP leadership has no connect with the people of the region.
“Modi is the only leader who can bring them all in line, he should change the candidates here,” Kishan said, adding that other issues that need to be addressed were employment and reservation. “Kashmiri people take away all our jobs. There's bias towards them. That needs to be resolved, people of Jammu also need representation."
Pawan Kumar, another rickshaw driver, said he supported any government that came to power as a sign of positivity. “We have elected these people, we should encourage them to work,” said Pawan aka Pepsi rickshawallah (“Don't ask me how that name came about, even I have no idea”). A BJP flag was tied to his rickshaw, but he said he had seen the Congress do good work as well. “But both the BJP and Congress have failed Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding that if the situation remains as it is, “we will soon need a visa to travel to Kashmir”.
Security officials in Jammu, however, said the situation is “like it has always been”.
“We are always ready, war or no war,” a BSF soldier said. “The fear of an attack is always present, but this is our duty,” he added when asked about the Pulwama attack and its aftermath. The soldier said the Balakot air strikes was a good move, and as far as he was concerned, it boosted his morale, though he clarified that that didn't mean he supported any party.The Indian Navy pilot I had met in Tamil Nadu had said something similar. “What happened with Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was unfortunate, but we are trained for situations like that. Moreover, if it weren't for the bureaucrats in the Ministry of Defence, we would have procured better fighter jets ages ago and Pakistan wouldn't have thought of retaliating the very next day. Someone should have been held responsible for the Pulwama attack. With decisiveness should come accountability. Someone — RAW, Intelligence Bureau, local police — should have been held accountable. But nobody was, and that's worrisome,” the officer had said.