From Kashmir to Kanyakumari: Brand Modi sells but regional satraps no pushover

The Himsagar Express is quite aptly named — it first travels along the "sagar" (sea) and then slowly chugs up the 'him' (mountains).

A fortnight before the country went to polls, I embarked on a journey cutting across the country's length with a single-point agenda — gauging the 'mood of the nation'.

I spent over 70 hours on the train, travelling across 3,700 km and crossing 70 stations before reaching my destination — Jammu Tawi. Whistling through Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh onwards to Hindi heartland state Uttar Pradesh and then New Delhi, people travelling on Himsagar came from diverse backgrounds.

As I reached Trivandrum station, I learned my train was an hour late. Wasting no time in setting the ball rolling, I started chatting with a porter. Asked about the BJP's odds in the state, he exclaimed, "BJP? No chance.”

Rajan, a rickshaw driver, echoed this thought. He said sitting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor would get re-elected — that's not even a question. But, he feels, the BJP candidate (Kummanam Rajasekharan) is “good, proper, honest”.

Then why not him instead of Tharoor? “Because's of BJP's Hindu Hindu agenda,” he said. “Sabarimala wreaked havoc in the state, specifically here. The Hindus in Kerala respect tradition, not communal disharmony. They understand what agenda each party has, they are not foolish. This politics of religion won't work here,” Rajan added.

Priyadarshan, a school teacher, said, "Both the Left and BJP corrupt the education system but not the Congress. Moreover, Congress doesn't kill people."

Retired CRPF head constable Ajay Kumar, sharing his two cents, said, “The devastating floods and Sabarimala are the key issues here. The former is advantageous to the Left, since the government managed it very well, but the latter is not. The BJP and Congress took advantage of the situation to indulge in violence. They are hypocrites."

Talking about Pulwama, he said, “I don't know about anywhere else, but here in Kerala, people know how this air strike is being used, why it was carried out. PM Modi is taking advantage of it for the elections, and people know that very well.” He went on to add, “As an ex-security man, I can tell you that it will hurt my ego if a politician takes advantage of something done by the armed forces. I am sure a lot of Army men won't like that."