From Kalyan to Kothrud via Navi Mumbai, season of discontent in Maharashtra

A day before the filing of nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections ends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena alliance is grappling with discontent and rebellion in several parts of the state.

On October 1, over 200 Sena workers in Navi Mumbai— including its city chief and district vice-president— resigned from their party posts in protest against Ganesh Naik's candidature.

Naik, a former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) strongman, joined the BJP on September 11, and reports of him or his son, Sandeep, being fielded from either Airoli or Belapur had riled the Sena cadre in the region.

A senior party functionary in the region, who had not resigned but had confirmed the development, said even those workers who had not resigned then might not campaign for Naik or his son.

Vijay Mane, Sena's city chief, had told Moneycontrol that the workers would rather sit at home than campaign for Naik. The senior Navi Mumbai leader said that the workers are not against an alliance with the BJP, but they are unhappy with Naik, who had, for over two decades, "been hell-bent on destroying the Sena in Navi Mumbai".

The rebellion in Navi Mumbai, incidentally, was tied to another region: Kalyan. Reports suggest that BJP and Sena had exchanged the seats in Navi Mumbai and Kalyan as a part of the alliance, with Sena getting the Kalyan (West) constituency, where the BJP has a sitting legislator, Narendra Pawar.

The decision did not go down well with the BJP functionaries in Kalyan, who tendered their resignations en masse. "All the senior functionaries have quit in support of Pawar. We haven't received any update from the state leadership after we resigned," Premnath Mhatre, the party's Kalyan chief, told Moneycontrol.

"We will get to know by evening what the state leadership decides, and then we will have a meeting in which Pawar saheb and all of us who have resigned will decide whether to contest independently or not," Mhatre said, adding that their resignations haven't been accepted yet.

According to reports, a scuffle broke out between supporters of sitting Sena MLA from Magathane, Prakash Surve, and former legislator from the constituency— and a BJP leader— Pravin Darekar after the ticket went to Surve. While Darekar has decided to extend his support to Surve, BJP workers in the region say that they won't be campaigning for Surve because Darekar is the "better fit".

It's not as if the rebellion is limited only to Mumbai and the city's surrounding areas. In Kothrud in Pune, from where Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil is contesting, the local BJP leadership is reportedly unhappy because it was expecting either Medha Kulkarni or Muralidhar Mohol— the two prominent leaders in the region— to get the ticket.

Reports suggest that both Kulkarni and Mohol were in Mumbai to talk to the state leadership regarding the distribution of the tickets.

Meanwhile, in Latur, protests broke out after Abhimanyu Pawar, personal assistant to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was given the ticket. According to reports, the loudest sound of protest came from state Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil's brother Arvind Patil, who was hoping to secure the candidature.