From AGR case to withdrawing tweets slamming Rahul Gandhi, Kapil Sibal has had a busy day

Congress' Kapil Sibal, one of country's topmost lawyers and a former Union minister, has had a busy day (August 24). He has been representing Airtel in the AGR case in Supreme Court even as the turmoil within his party unfolded in a virtual Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet.

While the apex court has reserved its judgement for now in the case, the political crisis that has gripped Congress — one of the biggest in recent days — continues.

Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking 'full-time' leadership that is active in the field and 'visible' in party offices, devolution of powers to state units, revamping of the CWC in line with the party constitution, among other changes.

Earlier on August 24, Sibal had hit headlines when he slammed, on Twitter, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter reportedly lashed out at letter writers and accused them of being in cahoots with the BJP.

In his tweet, Sibal also made a mention of the legal matters that he has handled for the party, particularly during the Rajasthan political crisis.

"Rahul says 'we are colluding with BJP'. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of the BJP on any issue. Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP'!" Sibal tweeted.

The senior Congress leader however withdrew his statement latter after he was "informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him."

Sibal, who is also an author and has written several books, is considered one of the party's foremost legal minds. Apart from the ones he mentioned in the tweet, Sibal also appeared for the party during the Karnataka political crisis, particularly the MLA disqualification case.

Sibal has held top posts in the government during the tenure of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, including as the Law and Justice Minister and the Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

He is also a published poet and a volume of his poetry, I Witness: Partial Observations, was published in 2011.