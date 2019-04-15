App
Politics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 07:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Fresh round of talks between AAP and Congress on Wednesday: Sources

On Sunday, Kejriwal said his party would do anything to 'save the country' from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
A fresh round of talks will be held between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress Wednesday, where the AAP will propose an tie-up in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh with a seat sharing ratio of 5:2 in the national capital, sources said. Senior leader Ahmed Patel would hold talks on Congress's behalf and the AAP will be represented by party leader Sanjay Singh, they said.

The meeting would be mediated by NCP leader Sharad Pawar. This is the second meeting held in his presence over talks on alliance.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said his party would do anything to "save the country" from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was addressing a press conference in New Delhi after a meeting of opposition parties to discuss the issue of EVM malfunctioning in the ongoing parliamentary election.

The sources said seat sharing in Delhi has to be done in the ratio of 5:2, with five seats for the AAP and two seats for the Congress.

They said a response in the matter is awaited from the grand old party.

The uncertainty over an alliance between the AAP and the Congress has been continuing for some time now. The talks derailed after they failed to reach an agreement over seat-sharing in Delhi and Haryana.

The Congress had proposed three seats for the AAP and four seats for the grand old party, but senior party leader Sanjay Singh called off the talks.

Congress' in-charge for Delhi PC Chacko had said Friday the party would go it alone in Delhi as the AAP had taken an "impractical stand".

AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia although said Saturday that his party was ready to form an alliance with the Congress in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh, but it would not agree for a tie-up just in the national capital.

The AAP has announced names for all seven seats in Delhi, while the Congress is yet to make an announcement about it.

Delhi goes to polls in the sixth phase of election on May 12. The results would be declared on May 23.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 07:50 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

