    Freebies are never 'free'; political parties must be required to inform voters about financial implications: RBI MPC Member Ashima Goyal

    Goyal further said a cost is imposed somewhere when governments provide freebies, but this is worth incurring for public goods and services that build capacity.

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
    Freebies are never ’free’ and when political parties offer such schemes, they must be required to make the financing and trade-offs clear to voters, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Member Ashima Goyal said on Sunday, adding this would reduce the temptation towards ”competitive populism”.

    ”Freebies are never free… specially harmful are subsidies that distort prices,” she told.d
