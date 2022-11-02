Free yoga classes to resume in Delhi from tomorrow: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 said that the free yoga classes will resume across the national capital from tomorrow, November 3.

"I held a meeting with yoga teachers involved in 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme. From tomorrow, yoga classes will start across Delhi again. I have assured the yoga teachers that their monthly earnings would be paid," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Today, 17,000 Delhi residents are doing yoga for free. Our target is that 17 lakh people should do yoga. One day, I will facilitate free yoga for 130 crore residents of the country," the chief minister added.

Kejriwal's statement comes a day after the free yoga classes, conducted at around 590 sites in the capital city, were suspended amid the ongoing tussle between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia on October 31 said the proposal to continue Dilli Ki Yogshala programme, which was started in December 2021, was already sent to the LG's office. However, the clearance was still awaited, he had claimed.

"In the meantime, a decision to stop the free yoga classes has been taken,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

In a press conference on November 1, Kejriwal lashed out at the LG, accusing him for the suspension of the free yoga classes on November 1.

"These people have forcefully suspended the free yoga classes. This is why the free yoga classes did not take place in Delhi today (November 1). Patients suffering from lung ailments, post-Covid complications were left hanging. How can someone have a problem with yoga of all things in the world? How can you make yoga a victim of your petty politics? Is this the level of your intoxication of power?" Kejriwal had said.

However, the LG’s office had claimed that it did not receive any file for continuation of the yoga programme after October 31.

“Office of the LG has not received any file from Manish Sisodia for continuation of the yoga programme following which it has been discontinued,” an official in the LG’s office said.

With PTI inputs