Free electricity to households, farmers if AAP comes to power in Uttarakhand, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

In a big boost to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) poll campaign in Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised free electricity to Uttarakhand if his party comes to power in the state. “After our govt is made, we will provide 300 units free electricity,” he said in Dehradun on July 11.

The AAP national convenor promised four facilities related to electricity: no power cuts, 300 free units every month for each household, a waiver of earlier bills, and free supply to farmers, reported news agency ANI.

“In terms of electricity, I guarantee four things. After our government is made, we will provide 300 units free electricity. Farmers will receive free electricity. Old bills will be waived off. It will take some time to provide 24-hour electricity, but we will do it,” Kejriwal announced in the poll-bound state.

The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due in 2022.

A day before his visit to Uttarakhand, Kejriwal had asked why the people of the hill state, which generates electricity, cannot get free power like in Delhi.

“Uttarakhand generates electricity and also sells it to other states. Then, why is electricity so expensive for the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity and buys it from other states and yet, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi on July 10.

(With inputs from agencies)