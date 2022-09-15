Foxconn row: Devendra Fadnavis says Opposition making false claims; Uddhav Sena takes jibe at 'puppet CM'

Political firestorm that erupted in Maharashtra after Vedanta-Foxconn opted for Gujarat for its semiconductor plant continued to rage on Thursday as Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis accused the opposition of making false claims over the project, while Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and the Congress blasted the government for the state not getting the mega investment.

The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress have sought to corner the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government following the announcement two days ago that the Rs 1.54 lakh crore semiconductor plant would be set up in Gujarat and not in Maharashtra as proposed earlier.

Fadnavis accused the Opposition of making false claims over the semiconductor plant going to Gujarat, and also questioned it over the Nanar refinery project proposed in the coastal Konkan, which was opposed by the Shiv Sena.

”It is disappointing that negative, false and baseless claims are being spread to gain political mileage. This is only to hide their own incompetence. I want to ask opposition leaders, who sent back Rs 3.5 lakh crore refinery from Maharashtra? My advice to these leaders is to focus on becoming competent & efficient and not negative and desperate,” Fadnavis, currently in Moscow, tweeted.

He also welcomed Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal's tweet that Maharashtra will be key to "forward integration" to the joint venture in Gujarat.

Vedanta, an Indian oil-to-metals conglomerate, and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn have formed a joint venture to set up the plant in Gujarat. The unit was earlier proposed to be set up in Pune district. The Thackeray-led Shiv Sena had sided with local residents who were opposed to the refinery project that was to come up at Nanar in the coastal Ratnagiri district.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Agarwal said Vedanta-Foxconn JV had been professionally assessing site for the multi-billion dollar investment. ”This is a scientific and financial process which takes several years. We started this about 2 years ago,” the industrialist said.

They shortlisted Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and had been engaging with each of these governments as well as central government and ”have received fantastic support,” he said.

”We decided Gujarat a few months ago as they met our expectations. But in July meeting with Maharashtra leadership, they made a huge effort to outbid other states with competitive offer. We have to start in one place and based on professional and independent advice we chose Gujarat,” Agarwal said.

However, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said the mega semiconductor project going to Gujarat was an attack on Maharashtra’s ”prestige”. This was just the beginning and one day the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government might even ”trade Mumbai,” said a scathing editorial in Sena mouthpiece ”Saamana”.

Without naming the BJP, the Sena mouthpiece alleged that like this project, some people also harbour the desire to ”conquer” Mumbai-Thane and undermine Maharashtra’s prosperity.

This was the reason a puppet chief minister was installed in Maharashtra, the Marathi daily alleged. NCP president Sharad Pawar said the semiconductor plant should not have gone out of Maharashtra, but there was no hope now of the big-ticket project coming back to the state after the joint venture company opted for Gujarat.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Pawar said the Centre’s assurance to Maharashtra that it will get a bigger project than the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant was is akin to trying to ”convince a child”.

He said the mega project was originally envisaged to come up at Talegaon near Pune city, which already has an automobile hub near Chakan. Another opposition party, the Congress, alleged the Vedanta-Foxconn project was shifted to Gujarat under pressure from the Centre even as the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had offered a better package to the company to set up the plant.

The project has been moved to Dholera in Gujarat, although it is an ”inconvenient” place as compared to Talegaon near Pune, where it was earlier planned to be set up, Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant claimed in a statement, adding the move will harm the country as there was a possibility of the project getting stalled.

”Even though Maharashtra had offered many concessions, including more capital subsidy than Gujarat, the decision to move the project to Dholera has been made under the pressure of the central government,” Sawant alleged.

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar accused Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray of creating a feeling of animosity for Gujaratis among Marathi-speaking people.

On Wednesday, Aaditya Thackeray had said besides the semiconductor plant Maharashtra had also lost a proposed bulk drug park project in Raigad district as the Centre approved similar parks in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh instead.

Dubbing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena as ”Penguin Sena”, alluding to the penguins brought to the Mumbai zoo at the instance of Aaditya Thackeray, Shelar said its chief wants to ”bluff” Marathi ’manoos’ and create a feeling of animosity for Gujaratis.

Taking a dig at the previous MVA government, Shelar said it had offered tax concessions on foreign liquor and had the erstwhile dispensation given incentives to the Vedanta-Foxconn project, the plant would not have moved out of Maharashtra.

”The Penguin Sena is deliberately trying to create confusion over the project. It is trying to create an illusion in people’s minds. If this project was approved in Maharashtra, did the then-government undertake the foundation laying ceremony…was the bhoomipujan done?” he questioned.

”If the Vedanta-Foxconn project was in Maharashtra, when did it move to Gujarat? When was the issue of land allocation for this project resolved? When was the agreement signed? Now, we demand answers to these queries from the Penguin Sena,” the former state minister said.

The BJP leader reiterated his demand for an investigation by a retired judge into the entire episode. Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri hinted at reviving the stalled mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra.

Addressing an industry event in Mumbai, the minister said no concrete proposal has been come to him yet from the state or from investors. We have sent feelers to all and the response so far has been good. The 60 million tonne per annum project can come up anywhere in Maharashtra or any other west coast state or even in a southern state and it need not be in Ratnagiri alone,” Puri said.