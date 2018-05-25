Four years of Modi government: BJP’s new theme is all about development and intentions

On the fourth anniversary of the Modi government, BJP is celebrating its achievements and preparing for the general elections next year. In the onset of the last year, the party has come up with a new tagline.

The anniversary celebrations will have the tagline - Manzil Aa Rahi Hai Paas, Desh Ka Badhta Jaata Vishwas; Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas’. In its condensed form, the theme will be Saaf Niyat, Sahi Vikas - Clean intent, Right Development, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Sources close to the party told the paper that this theme will focus on Modi’s intentions for the country and the progress that has been seen in the past four years. The theme will also acknowledge the amount of work that is still to be done in the one year that is left.

The development and intentions that the tagline mentions, is setting a tone for the 2019 election campaigns. The aforementioned source said, “There is no doubt that our biggest asset is PM Modi’s credibility and there is no doubt about his intentions.

“We will also flag both infrastructure and welfare gains to show there is a lot that the government has achieved. But the slogan recognizes that this is a journey and ask citizens to have faith that the direction is right,” he said.

Senior leaders from the party are going to hold press conferences to highlight the government’s successes during its regime. A social media campaign will take place, along with a planned outreach to more than a lakh intellectuals and a ‘harmony connect’ day with Dalits.

Congress has attacked the BJP on its celebration of four years and its theme, calling it ‘Vishwasghat Divas’ or Betrayal Day and it also plans to hold protests in every district of India.