Four Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for rest of session for disrupting proceedings

PTI
Jul 25, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

Later, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session. The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension.

Four Congress MPs were suspended from Lok Sabha for the rest of the session for displaying placards and disrupting proceedings despite a warning by Speaker Om Birla.

Amid continuous disruptions, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas.

Later, Parliamentary Affair Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution to suspend the four for the rest of the session. The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and Rajendra Agarwal who was chairing the proceedings announced their suspension.

He later adjourned the proceedings for the rest of the day.

