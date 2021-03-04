English
Four Congress leaders resign in Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad ahead of 2021 Kerala Assembly elections

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 04:34 PM IST
In a massive jolt to the Congress party ahead of the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, four of its leaders have resigned within a week, that too from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad.

The Kerala Congress leaders who resigned from the party are former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee member KK Vishwanathan, KPCC secretary MS Vishwanathan, District Congress Committee general secretary PK Anil Kumar, and Mahila Congress leader Sujaya Venugopal, reported India Today.

Two of the Congress leaders who resigned, namely, MS Viswanathan and Sujaya Venugopal, have hinted at joining the CPI(M).

The leaders have complained of neglect and failure of leadership in Wayanad as reasons behind their resignations. Viswanathan said: “Due to neglect by the KPCC leadership and the failure of District Congress Committee, I am resigning from the KPCC secretary post and from primary membership of the party.”

The Congress party has reportedly directed senior leaders such as K Sudhakaran to resolve the crisis that has struck ahead of assembly polls in the state. Kerala will be going to polls on April 6, 2021 and the results for the same will be declared on May 2.
TAGS: #Congress party #Kerala #Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 #Kerala Congress #Wayanad
first published: Mar 4, 2021 04:34 pm

