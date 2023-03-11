 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Four candidates likely to file nomination for Nepal's Vice President's post

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 02:01 PM IST

As per the Constitution, the president and vice president should represent different gender or ethnic groups.

As many as four candidates from Nepal's three main political parties will be filing their nomination for the post of Vice President on Saturday, the election for which will take place on March 17.

Filing of nominations will take place at the Parliament Building in New Baneshwor in Kathmandu from 9 am to 2 pm, according to Assistant Election Officer Amrita Kumari Sharma.

Like the President, the Vice President is elected by an electoral college comprising the members of the Federal Parliament (House of Representatives and the National Assembly) and the Provincial Assembly.

The total number of voters is 882, including 332 federal Members of Parliament and 550 provincial assembly members. The vote weightage of the federal Member of Parliament is 79 and that of the provincial assembly member is 48.