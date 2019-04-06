Former vice chief of army Sarath Chand joins BJP

Former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand joined the BJP on April 6 in presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.

He has been in active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army.

"In today's global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that's why I am joining BJP," said Chand.

The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.