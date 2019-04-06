App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2019 09:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former vice chief of army Sarath Chand joins BJP

Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Whatsapp

Former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General Sarath Chand (retd) joined the BJP Saturday in presence of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Sarath Chand was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in June 1979 and retired as vice chief of Indian Army on June 1 last year.

He has been in active combat leadership roles at every stage of command in the Army.

"In today's global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership that's why I am joining the BJP," Chand said.

The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.

Chand had appeared before a parliamentary panel last year as the vice-chief of army staff, and said that inadequate allocation of funds in the defence budget for 2018-19 will hit the Army's modernisation plans when the Chinese military was competing to reach the level of the US.

He had also said 68 per cent of the Army's equipment is in vintage category, adding that the fund crunch will also impact the serviceability of the existing equipment and may even affect payment of instalments for past purchases.
First Published on Apr 6, 2019 09:15 pm

tags #BJP #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sarath Chand

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Giriraj Singh Falls in Line, Files Nomination from Begusarai in Bihar

WATCH | RR Have Plans in Place for Russell: Gowtham

Might Think of Contesting From Vadodara in 2024 if I Join Politics, Sa ...

Prasoon Joshi on 'PM Narendra Modi': Irresponsible Statements Made Aga ...

BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over IUML Flags At Wayanad Roadshow

Afghanistan Summons Pakistan Diplomat Yet Again Over PM Imran Khan's C ...

The Congress That Jagan Has Now 'Forgiven' Was Once Behind His Politic ...

Opportunist, Monkey, ‘Paltu Ram’, RSS Supporter: Lalu Prasad Yadav ...

Boy Assaulted by Mother's Partner in Kerala Dies

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Shatrughan Sinha poses tough challenge to BJP in Patna Sahib; sympathy ...

Samjhauta blast: From missing CCTV footage, call records to lack of wi ...

Criminal Justice review: Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Tripath ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan bests compatriot Shi Yuqi to enter final; ...

Donald Trump’s immigration policies have caused chaos, may be encour ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus waters: For both India and Pakistan, the choice is between provi ...

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs SRH in Hyderabad: Kieron Pollard's hard hit ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks support on social media as PM Modi biopic gears up ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Here's what really happened at ...

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. addict Vicky Kaushal all ready 'to grab a spoon' and mo ...

Teaser poster of Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh is intriguing AF!

Nauroz Mubarak: Priyanka Gandhi gets trolled for wishing Parsi New Yea ...

Saif Ali Khan won’t be a part of daughter Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...

’83: Ranveer Singh is becoming a hurricane, trains with Kapil Dev
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.