Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former tax dept head KV Chowdary joins Reliance board

A 1978-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, Chowdary was in August 2014 appointed as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the top policy-making body of the income tax department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Former anti-corruption body head and the first tax department chief under the Modi government KV Chowdary has joined the board of Reliance Industries Ltd. as an independent director.

On his retirement, he was appointed as an advisor to the Department of Revenue on issues relating to black money, before being made the Central Vigilance Commissioner in June 2015.

On his retirement, he was appointed as an advisor to the Department of Revenue on issues relating to black money, before being made the Central Vigilance Commissioner in June 2015.

In a regulatory filing, Reliance said its Board of Directors in a meeting on Friday appointed Chowdary as an Additional Director - Non-Executive.

“Chowdary is not related to any director of the company,” RIL said.

“In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that Chowdary, is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India order or any other such authority,” it added.

In the profile attached with the filing, Reliance said he was CVC from June 2015 to June 2019.

“He was elected as a Member of the Executive Committee of International Association of Anti-Corruption Agencies. He is a Member on the Advisory Board of Comptroller and Auditor General of India,” it said. “He holds directorship in CCL Products (India) Ltd, a listed company.”

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which also owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Oct 20, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #India #Politics #Reliance Industries

