MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh set to launch own party, may consider alliance with BJP

Amarinder Singh recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Moneycontrol News
October 02, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
Amarinder Singh, who has scotched speculation of his joining BJP, may consider an alliance or seat adjustment with the BJP in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, according to a report. (File image)

Amarinder Singh, who has scotched speculation of his joining BJP, may consider an alliance or seat adjustment with the BJP in the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls, according to a report. (File image)

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who has said that he will quit Congress and accused the party of humiliating him, is ready to float his own outfit ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in the state.

The senior political leader, who has scotched speculation of his joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), may consider an alliance or seat adjustment with the saffron party in the upcoming polls, reported Hindustan Times citing sources.

Singh recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

However, the people familiar with the matter could not confirm whether the proposed tie-up would be predicated on the Centre taking steps to break the impasse over the three farm laws, which is a major issue in the state, said the report. For this, the former CM has clearly said that he is not a person who does politics through media statements, it said.

Also read | Punjab CM Charanjit Channi urges PM Modi to resume talks with farmers, repeal farm laws

Close

Related stories

Singh said“I’d fight my battle in the field, in the court of the people”, and added that he intends to visit Delhi again and sit down with senior Congress leaders, known as G-23, who are upset over the party’s “shambolic state and the way its affairs are being run,” said the report.

“I’m going to tell the G-23 to hit the field, to reach out to people rather than expressing concerns in social media,” Singh was quoted as saying.

Recently, Singh hit back at Congress leader Harish Rawat, after the latter questioned his secular credentials in a no-holds-barred attack, and said it was prompted by the "pathetic situation" the party has now found itself.

"Three weeks before stepping down as CM, I had offered my resignation to Sonia Gandhi but she had asked me to continue," said Singh in a statement, ridiculing Rawat's remarks that he seemed to be under pressure.

The former chief minister said the only pressure he had been under for the past few months was that of his own loyalty to the Congress, because of which he continued to tolerate insult after insult.

Punjab Congress in-charge Rawat had on October 1, in a press conference in Dehradun, countered Singh, who has said he would leave the party as he had been "utterly humiliated", saying that the Punjab leader must reject any attempt by the BJP if they try to make him their mask in the state.

He also said Singh's "proximity" with BJP leaders like Amit Shah puts a question mark on his secular credentials. Reacting to Rawat's remarks, Singh said even his worst critics and enemies could not doubt his integrity in this regard.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amarinder Singh #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Punjab
first published: Oct 2, 2021 09:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.