UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amarinder Singh arrived in the national capital on Tuesday, days after he quit as the chief minister of Punjab.

PTI
September 29, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here on Wednesday, raising speculation over his future in politics.

The meeting assumes significance as Singh had not opened his cards but had claimed that he had not quit politics and would fight till the end.

The veteran Congress leader had also launched a scathing attack on his bete noire, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was appointed as the party's Punjab unit president.

Sidhu quit as the Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday.

As regards his political future, Singh had said there were several options before him.
