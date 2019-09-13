Former police officer Pradeep Sharma joins Shiv Sena

Former 'encounter specialist' police officer Pradeep Sharma joined the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on September 13, ahead of the Assembly polls.

Sharma, one of the Mumbai police officers who were famous for killing gangsters in 'encounters', resigned from the police force in July.

He held the rank of senior inspector then.

According to sources, he may get ticket from the Sena for the Assembly polls.

He joined the Sena in presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray, who tied 'Shiv Bandhan' on his wrist.

Sena leaders sport 'Shiv Bandhan', a thread, on their wrists to indicate loyalty to the party.

Sharma said he was always inspired by late Bal Thackeray, the Sena's founder.