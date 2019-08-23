App
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former PM Manmohan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma were among those who were present during the oath taking in the Chairman's chamber.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and some BJP leaders were also present.

Singh, 86, has come back as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was elected unopposed as the BJP did not put up a candidate against him.

Singh returned to the Rajya Sabha after a brief gap since his retirement from the Upper House on June 14 this year.

He had earlier represented the state of Assam in Rajya Sabha for a long period.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #India #Politics

