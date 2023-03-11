 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Former MP R Dhruvanarayaana passes away

Mar 11, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

He first contested the Assembly elections in 1999 from Santhemaranahalli and lost but he tried his luck again in 2004 and made it to the Karnataka Assembly.

Karnataka unit working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 61, family sources said.

The leader had complained of chest pain and his driver rushed him immediately to hospital but he did not survive, the sources said.

Rangaswamy Dhruvanarayana had represented Chamarajanagar constituency twice in 2009 and 2014. He was a leader who withstood the Narendra Modi wave in 2014 and made his way to the Lok Sabha. However, luck did not favour him in 2019.

He was also a member of the Karnataka Assembly twice in 2004 and 2008.