Former MP Manik Reddy passes away at 76

Former Lok Sabha member P Manik Reddy, who represented Medak constituency in Telangana, today died at a private hospital here due to age-related ailments, official sources said.

He was 76 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Reddy, who was hospitalised due to age-related ailments passed away in the early hours, the sources said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao condoled the demise of Reddy.

Rao recalled Reddy's association with him and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family, an official release said.

A former Congress leader, Reddy had joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1983 and was elected from Medak Lok Sabha constituency in 1985.

Reddy subsequently joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2013.