you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Former MP Kalvakuntla Kavita likely to win Nizamabad MLC bypoll as TRS dominates local body

Bhupathi Reddy, the former MLC who was elected in 2016 from TRS, was disqualified before the end of his tenure as he joined the Congress.

News18

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and former MP, Kalvakuntla Kavita is likely to be elected MLC from Nizamabad as the party has absolute majority in the local bodies.

The election, which was earlier scheduled for April 7 was postponed to October 9 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The counting of votes will be conducted on October 12.

Vaddepalli Subhashreddy from Congress and Lakshminarayana of the BJP are also contesting the bypoll.

However, the election seems to be pretty obvious as the local body representatives are mostly from TRS, leading Kavita to absolute victory.

Bhupathi Reddy, the former MLC who was elected in 2016 from TRS, was disqualified before the end of his tenure as he joined the Congress. The Election Commission announced the by-election process this year.

The local body representatives, composed of municipal corporators, councillors ZPTC and MPTC members, make a total of 824 votes in Nizamabad. While the Congress and BJP have 152 and 78 votes respectively, the independents have 24 votes.

The TRS on the other hand had a whooping 600 votes which includes the independents who are in favour of TRS.

"BJP does have majority to fight the election and we don't want a manipulative politics. We are in the fight as it is a democratic process." Said Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Aravind from the BJP.

But, the congress party is expecting a cross-voting form TRS as it was seen in the Lok Sabha elections in favour of the BJP.

"TRS is ruling against the will and wish of the people. We have expectations of cross-voting and will succeed," Congress candidate Vaddepalli Subhash Reddy said.

CM Chandrashekar Rao has directed the district minister Prashant Reddy and MLAs to coordinate with the representatives in local bodies till the elections end. TRS doesn’t want to neglect the by-election.

"Even the BJP members of the local body will vote for TRS and congress. It will be an easy win for Kavita," Mahender, a Nizamabad based journalist said.

Meanwhile, the parties are also expecting the announcement of Dubbaka bypolls on September 29 which is vacant after the death of sitting MLA Rama Linga Reddy of TRS.

Source: News18
First Published on Sep 26, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #CM K Chandrashekar Rao #Kalvakuntla Kavita #Telangana #TRS

