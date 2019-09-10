App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh quits Congress

The former Mumbai Congress president told PTI that he will reveal his political stand at an "appropriate time" and added that he is not joining the BJP.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Maharashtra minister Kripashanker Singh on September 10 quit the Congress, saying he did not agree with party's stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370.

The former Mumbai Congress president told PTI that he will reveal his political stand at an "appropriate time" and added that he is not joining the BJP.

"I quit the Congress because I do not agree with the party stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Close

Singh served as Mumbai Congress chief and was also a minister in the Congress-NCP coalition government for 15 years.

A Mumbai court last year discharged Singh in a disproportionate asset case for want of sanction to prosecute him. He had come under ED and CBI scanner in the case.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Kripashanker Singh #Maharashtra #Politics

