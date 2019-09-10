Former Maharashtra minister Kripashankar Singh quits Congress

Former Maharashtra minister Kripashanker Singh on September 10 quit the Congress, saying he did not agree with party's stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370.

The former Mumbai Congress president told PTI that he will reveal his political stand at an "appropriate time" and added that he is not joining the BJP.

"I quit the Congress because I do not agree with the party stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Singh served as Mumbai Congress chief and was also a minister in the Congress-NCP coalition government for 15 years.