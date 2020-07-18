Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says informed PM Modi of COVID-19 situation in state

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has said that he has apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra.

He told this to reporters in Delhi on Friday night after a meeting with Modi. Fadnavis said that the PM asked about the situation in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of the state.

"As a leader of opposition, it is my job to apprise the government of the loopholes in the system and the improvements required to be made. I have been demanding that testing in Mumbai should be increased," he said.

Fadnavis has been visiting parts of Maharashtra to monitor the coronavirus situation and the health care facilities.

The former state chief minister on Friday also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He had later said that no political talks were held during the meeting with Shah, as it was meant to discuss financial assistance to the sugar industry in the state.

Fadnavis said he also met Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

"I am confident that the Centre will announce a good package for the sugar industry and farmers in the state," he said.

Fadnavis is scheduled to meet BJP chief J P Nadda later during the day.