Former Kerala Congress leader Johnny Nelloor announces new political party

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 07:58 PM IST

Nelloor, a prominent leader of the Kerala Congress, had on April 19, resigned from it as well as the Congress-led opposition UDF to float a "national-level" party which he claimed, would work for farmers' interests.

Former MLA Johnny Nelloor, who had recently resigned from the Kerala Congress party, on Saturday announced a new political outfit- National Progressive Party (NPP).

While former member of the National Minorities Commission V V Augustine is the Chairman, Nelloor will function as the working chairman of the NPP.

At a press meet called in Kochi to announce the new party, Augustine said they will approach the Election Commission soon to register the name and the flag of NPP.

"We are not against any political party. We don't have any particular affinity towards Congress, CPI(M) or BJP. We have an independent outlook," Augustine told reporters.