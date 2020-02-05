App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former J&K CMs detained for 6 months, are we still a democracy: Priyanka Gandhi

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the many mainstream politicians detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said it had been six months since former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers had been detained and asked whether India is still a democracy.

Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the many mainstream politicians detained after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 on August 5 last year.

The state was also bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Priyanka Gandhi pointed out that it has been six months since the former chief ministers have been incarcerated without any charges and millions of people locked down in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Six months ago we were asking how long this will carry on? Now we are asking whether we are still a democracy or not," she tweeted.

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 12:55 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.