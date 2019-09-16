App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 03:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah detained under Public Safety Act

The Act enables authorities to detain any individual for up to two years without trial

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Farooq Abdullah has now been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), reports suggest.

The Act enables authorities to detain any individual for up to two years without trial.

The 81-year-old National Conference (NC) chief has been under house arrest since August 5 when the Centre announced abrogation of the special provisions granted to J&K under Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Reports suggest that the PSA law was slapped on Abdullah on September 15.

On September 16, the Supreme Court of India (SC) asked the Centre and the J&K administration to respond to a petition seeking the former chief minister be produced before a court.

The plea was filed by Tamil Nadu's MDMK leader Vaiko, seeking Abdullah's release so he could attend an event in Chennai.

Vaiko is said to be a close friend of Abdullah for four decades.

Abdullah's son and former chief minister Omar Abdullah and another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti are also under detention since August 5.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Farooq Abdullah #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Public Safety Act

