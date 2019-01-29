App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Gujarat CM Shankarsinh Vaghela joins NCP in presence of Sharad Pawar

Pawar said NCP will use Vaghela's political experience and mass following in Gujarat as well as for the party's national development.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankarsinh Vaghela was on Tuesday inducted into the Nationalist Congress Party here in the presence of its chief Sharad Pawar and made the party's national general secretary.

Pawar said NCP will use Vaghela's political experience and mass following in Gujarat as well as for the party's national development.

"When democracy is under threat in India under BJP rule, I have decided to join the NCP to fight against BJP and strengthen the hands of anti-BJP forces," Vaghela said after joining Pawar's party.

When queried whether he would fight the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Vaghela said it was for his party to decide.

related news

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar said, "I have asked Vaghela to not only concentrate on Gujarat but also contribute towards national development of NCP. He will be national general secretary of the party. In Gujarat we want to strengthen anti-BJP forces and by bringing in Vaghela, we have tried to do that."

His entry into the NCP can lead to a three-corner fight on a few Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat in case the Congress and the NCP fail to reach an alliance against the ruling BJP, political observers said.

All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat are currently in the BJP's kitty.

The NCP and Congress had fought 2017 Assembly polls separately with the former managing to win just one seat in the 182-member House.

The 78-year-old Kshatriya strongman had left the Congress before the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, after he and a few of his supporter MLAs voted against Ahmed Patel, the Congress candidate for the Rajya Sabha, and backed BJP nominee Balwantsinh Rajput.

Vaghela, however, did not join the ruling BJP and put up Independent candidates in the state Assembly elections held in December 2017, all of whom lost.

The former Gujarat chief minister recently toured various places, including Delhi, declaring that he would work for the defeat of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Vaghela started his career with the BJP, but in 1996 engineered a split in the saffron party after he was denied chief ministership a year earlier in favour of Keshubhai Patel.

Vaghela, in 1996, became the state's chief minister with outside support from the Congress.

He also served as Union textile minister in the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre as well as Gujarat Congress president and leader of opposition in the state Assembly.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 06:09 pm

tags #Gujarat #India #NCP #Politics #Shankarsinh Vaghela #Sharad Pawar

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.