Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro to join Trinamool Congress on September 29

Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from Congress yesterday, will join Trinamool Congress in Kolkata tomorrow

Former Chief Minister of Goa, Luizinho Faleiro, who resigned from the Congress on September 27, will join Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on September 29, reported news agency ANI.

Minutes before resigning, Faleiro had praised West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee and said the country needs a leader like her to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Faleiro, who represented the Navelim Assembly seat and was recently made the Goa Congress's campaign committee chief in the wake of the state polls due next year, submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

With his resignation, Congress's strength in the 40-member House has been reduced to four. The Congress had won 17 seats in the 2017 state Assembly elections, but later a number of MLAs resigned from the party. In July 2019, 10 MLAs quit the party and joined the ruling BJP.

Faleiro had said Goa is also going through difficult times. ''We need such fighters who have the same wavelength, ideology, principles and programmes. The country needs a leader like Mamata,'' he said.

''I am a Congressman, I would like larger picture of all the Congress parties (which have split from the Congress) to come together and fight the next parliamentary election. I would do everything to achieve this dream. It is definitely my dream,'' he said.

Amid rumours of him joining the TMC, Faleiro had on September 26, said he would make an ''important announcement''.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien told PTI, in Goa that the party will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls and they were in touch with several local leaders. He had said that the TMC will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon.