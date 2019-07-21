App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 12:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Former Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg passes away

The demise of Garage, 83, was mourned by senior party leaders along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who described him as a partyman with deep connect with Delhi who selflessly served it's people.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @siddharthanbjp
Image: Twitter/ @siddharthanbjp

Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg passed away at a city hospital on July 21.

The demise of Garage, 83, was mourned by senior party leaders along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who described him as a partyman with deep connect with Delhi who selflessly served it's people.

"Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Close

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also condoled the demise of Garg.

related news

He died around 7.30 am at Action Balaji Hospital in Paschim Vihar, north Delhi. He was not keeping much well due to age-related issues.

Garg's mortal remains were taken to his residence in Ashok Vihar from where it was taken to Delhi BJP office at Pant Marg, said party leaders.

A large number of party leaders and workers gathered at the Delhi BJP office to pay their condolences.

Garg had pledged his organs to the 'Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti' for which his body will be taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College hospital at 1 pm, family members said.

Garg was an MLA from Wazirpur constituency between 2003 and 2008. He had held a number of positions in the party, which included treasurer, district president and the BJP Delhi president.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.