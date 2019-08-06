App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Article 370, J&K bifurcation: Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia says support govt's decision

In a clear defiance of the Congress' line, the former MP from Guna said that "this is in our country's interest and I support this".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former Congress General Secretary from Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a tweet, said that he supports the ruling government's move on "Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh" and its "full integration into India".

In clear defiance of the Congress' line, the former MP from Guna said that "this is in our country's interest and I support this".

On August 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, Shah proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories – J&K with state legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

The Congress had heavily criticised the move, with former home minister and party veteran P Chidambaram calling it a "black day in the constitutional history".

related news

On August 6, Rahul Gandhi, who recently resigned as Congress President, in a belated tweet, said, "National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution."

"This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," Rahul added.

Click here to follow LIVE updates. 



First Published on Aug 6, 2019 07:03 pm

tags #Article 370 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Politics

