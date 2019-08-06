Article 370, J&K bifurcation: Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia says support govt's decision

Former Congress General Secretary from Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia, in a tweet, said that he supports the ruling government's move on "Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh" and its "full integration into India".



I support the move on #JammuAndKashmir & #Ladakh and its full integration into union of India.

Would have been better if constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 6, 2019

In clear defiance of the Congress' line, the former MP from Guna said that "this is in our country's interest and I support this".

On August 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had proposed scrapping of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, Shah proposed bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories – J&K with state legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

The Congress had heavily criticised the move, with former home minister and party veteran P Chidambaram calling it a "black day in the constitutional history".

On August 6, Rahul Gandhi, who recently resigned as Congress President, in a belated tweet, said, "National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution."

"This nation is made by its people, not plots of land. This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security," Rahul added.

